Disha Patani is in awe of Tiger Shroff’s Casanova as she can’t get over it; Finds it ‘so good’

Tiger Shroff’s highly awaited second single titled Casanova is out and it has left Disha Patani impressed. The Malang star took to her Instagram to shower praise on it.

After months of teasing and a long wait, Tiger Shroff’s second single titled Casanova has been released and needless to say, it has left everyone super impressed. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the music video shows the Baaghi star showcasing his killer dancing skills as he sings the lyrics of the peppy number. The song also sees him grooving in white and black ensembles as he flaunts his ripped physique and toned abs. While Tiger has been receiving love and praise from everyone, his recently dropped single has left too in awe of him.

The Malang star took to her Instagram stories to shower heaps of praises on the actor. Sharing the song, she wrote, “So Gooddd can’t get over the music @tigerjackieshroff,” followed by a heart emoji. Replying to her, the War actor shared her post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank u baba,” followed by heart emoticons.

Disha had earlier rooted for Tiger when he shared the teaser of Casanova. The actor’s sister Krishna Shroff has also lauded him and shared the song on her Instagram and said, “What an absolute STAR. So proud of everything you have achieved already. I’ve said it before and will say it again: You are unmatchable.”

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post below:

On a related note, Casanova has been composed by Avitesh and is choreographed by Paresh. Notably, this is Tiger Shroff's second song after last year's Unbelievable.

Talking about his films, the dashing actor has a lot on his plate in the coming years. He has Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath Part-1 in the pipeline.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

