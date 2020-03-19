Disha Patani is in awe of Tiger Shroff’s chiselled body as he flaunts his ripped abs in THIS recent post

As Tiger Shroff is winning hearts with his perfectly chiselled body and ripped abs, Disha Patani doesn’t seem to get enough of the Baaghi 3 star’s picture.

As the nation has been hit by coronavirus pandemic, life in India has come to a standstill to a great extent. In fact, the showbiz industry has also halted its operations temporarily which included the suspension of shootings and postponement of movie releases. And while the celebrities have been practising self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, Tiger Shroff has been acing the art of lighting up the internet with his drool-worthy posts on social media. In fact, not on the fans, but his rumoured girlfriend can’t seem to get enough of his stunning pictures.

The War star, who has been basking in the success of his last release Baaghi 3, has shared a still from his recently released music video ‘I am a disco dancer 2.0’ on Instagram. The picture featured him wearing a black jacket and shiny silver trousers as he flaunted his perfectly ripped abs. While the fans were in awe of his chiselled body, Disha was also seen praising Tiger for the same. She also commented on the body as “Body” followed by two fire emoticons.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s comment on Tiger Shroff’s recent post:

To note, Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. While the duo never made their relationship public, their social media PDA often speaks volumes about their equation. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Heropanti 2. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie will be hitting the screens in July 2021.

