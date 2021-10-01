Disha Patani is in awe of Tiger Shroff's chiselled 'body' as he dances shirtless on 'Unbelievable'; WATCH

Among the duos who have been rumoured to be together for the longest time, Tiger Shroff and 's name has always been on top of the list. The two actors share great on-screen chemistry and off-screen friendship and are often seen hanging out with each other in the city. Their social media exchanges also leaves fans speculating about their rumoured relationship. Now, once again, Disha's fiery comment on Tiger's recent dance video has set the internet on fire.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a dancing video on his song Unbelievable all the way from the UK. In the video, we can see Tiger wearing his headphones while dancing to his own song in a shirtless avatar with a jacket and jeans on. While dancing, Tiger is seen flaunting his chiselled abs and well, Disha could not resist commenting on his lean frame. The Radhe actress was in complete awe as she commented, 'Body' with 3 fire emoticons on Tiger's video. Not just this, even Jackie Shroff was in awe of Tiger's dance.

Take a look at Disha's comment: Click HERE for video

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Rehearsing to my own song is the hardest thing ever for me …been a While since. #unbelievably rust af." Several other celebs also loved Tiger's effortless movies and his toned body.

Meanwhile, Tiger is shooting in the UK for Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on April 29, 2022. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Pooja Entertainment.

