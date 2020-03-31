Disha Patani is awestruck by Allu Arjun's cool moves amid COVID 19 lockdown; The superstar responds

Disha Patani, who is an amazing dancer is in love with south actor Allu Arjun's cool move and calls him an inspiration.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone has been advised to stay indoors and obtain social distancing. After PM Narendra Modi's announcement on lockdown, people are home quarantined and have been advised to do so for their safety. Bollywood celebrities are using this time doing their best. While some are discovering their hidden talents, some are doing household chores. Celebrities have become more active on social media during this period. Talking about , the actress recently made fans go gaga over her sun-kissed pictures she posted online. But did you know that Disha, who is an amazing dancer is a fan of this south actor's dance and has proved it on her social media account?

Recently, Disha shared a video of south actor Allu Arjun showing off his cool move in a movie and wrote, "@alluarjun how do you do it (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes emojis)" The actor who was recently seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, sharing the video on his Instagram story wrote, "I love music. Good music makes me dance. Thank you for the compliment." Disha sharing his story replied back saying, "Thank you for inspiring all of us." For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun works in Telugu cinema. The actor is known for his amazing acting and killer dance moves. Knowing how much Disha loves dancing, this was expected.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha will be collaborating with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. She will be also seen in KTina which has been helmed by the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. Disha has been roped in for Ek Villain 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It will be directed by Mohit Suri and is a sequel of the 2014 movie of the same name.

