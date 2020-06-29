Disha Patani is awestruck as Tiger Shroff ‘storms’ into our feed while attempting flips; Throwback video

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti.

Tiger Shroff’s social media posts are something that always stand out from other actors social media posts because Tiger always gives us a sneak-peek into his workout sesh and other martial arts prep that is rare to find in somebody else’s channel. And today, Tiger brightened up the day when he posted a video wherein he is attempting in what looks like a cocktail of a lot of martial arts and before we could get our head right, Tiger finished the winning act and amidst a host of comments, one comment that caught our attention was that of , who just like us, was left awestruck.

Well, this is not the first time that Disha Patani has left a comment on Tiger’s posts because often, the Malang actress drops a comment on not just Tiger, but his mother and sister’s posts because Disha shares an amazing rapport with the entire family. It was on Disha Patani ‘s birthday that the actress was snapped at Tiger Shroff’s house as she was seen chilling Ayesha Shroff and Krishan Shroff, and also, recorded Tik-Tok videos with them.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti. As for Disha, while she was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang, she will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. We all know that ever since Tiger and Disha came together on screen in Baaghi 2, the two have been reported to be dating each other and although Tiger has always maintained thay they are good friends, Disha, in a recent interview, said that she has been trying to impress Tiger and she is hoping that since she has done a lot of stunts in Bharat, he might get impressed.

