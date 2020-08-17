  1. Home
Disha Patani is a ball of happiness as she savours a cupcake and fans love her Sunday cheat meal menu; PHOTO

Disha Patani will last seen in Malang and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Mumbai
Disha Patani is a ball of happiness as she savours a cupcake and fans love her Sunday cheat meal menu; PHOTO

To say that Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses of B-town is nothing but stating the fact and we are sure that her contemporaries and co-actors would only nod in agreement. While prior to the lockdown, Disha was often snapped out and about the city in  her workout attire, however, due to the pandemic, since Disha is mostly home, we are sure that she has been working out at home because by self-admission, she is a fitness lover.

But on Sunday’s, this Malang actress often indulges in cheat meal and so yesterday, Disha Patani decided to savor some ice-cream/ cupcake, as we say this because she took to Instagram stories to give us a sneak-peek into her cheat meal of the day. Also, post relishing her cheat meal, Disha clicked and her caption read, “Selfie”. Now prior to the lockdown, Disha was shooting with Salman Khan for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and since the shootings were stalled due to the pandemic, it is now being reported that the cast of Radhe will shoot the remaining portions of the film in Mumbai.

Also, during a recent interview, when Disha Patani was asked about working with Salman Khan, she had said that Salman Khan is a star. “He has this aura around him. But he is very sweet. I respect him a lot. I am still intimidated working with him. During 'Bharat' I was not intimidated on-screen but off-screen I was. In my mind I was. But you have to keep everything aside when the director says action, after the cut I was intimidated again," she shared. Post Radhe, Disha will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina

Check out the post here:

Credits :Instagram

