Disha Patani basks in the glow of the sun in a PHOTO and begins her day on a sugary high; Take a look

Disha Patani took to social media to drop a series of sugary treats that she was relishing as a part of her cheat day. She even dropped a glimpse of her OOTD with a selfie and won the internet with her look.
Among the stars who are considered to be fitness icons, Disha Patani always manages to shine on top. The gorgeous star of Radhe is among those who love to keep up with their fitness routines and often, drop glimpses of it on social media. However, like everyone else, even Disha loves to take a cheat day for herself to relish all the good and decadent treats. And speaking of this, recently, Disha shared photos of herself as she devoured her favourite sugary treats. 

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha first shared a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie as she sat by the window, all set to relish her favourite desserts. The pretty Radhe star was seen clad in a maroon top and her luscious locks were left open. The radiant glow of her skin caught everyone's attention and fans loved every bit of it. Post this, Disha gave fans a glimpse of her cheat day meal that consisted of sugary treats like muffins, cake, tarts, and more. 

As she relished the treats, the gorgeous star kept dropping glimpses of it on social media and showed everyone how her cheat day looks like. 

Take a look at Disha's posts:

Meanwhile, earlier, Disha had shared photos of herself as she geared up for her cheat day today. On the work front, Disha will be seen in Salman Khan co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati. The film reportedly will star Disha as Jackie Shroff's sister. Besides this, Disha also has Mohit Suri's film, Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. 

