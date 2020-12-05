  1. Home
Disha Patani basks in the sun as she drops sun kissed selfies and leaves fans in awe of her; Take a look

Disha Patani has shared her amazing sun-kissed selfies while flaunting her natural beauty and it has left everyone in awe of her.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: December 5, 2020 06:41 pm
Disha Patani Disha Patani basks in the sun as she drops sun kissed selfies and leaves fans in awe of her; Take a look
Think of a star who has constantly been leaving fans in awe of her beauty, and the gorgeous Disha Patani’s name will immediately pop up. The diva, who is an avid social media user, has our hearts every time she drops her stunning pictures. Going by her Instagram, it is evident that the Malang actress loves to flaunt her beauty and often shows it by sharing her selfies sans makeup. As we speak of this, Disha has shared her two amazing selfies wherein she flaunted her natural glow.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the stunning actress dropped sun-kissed selfies, proving that she has natural beauty. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting and enjoying the sun while striking a pose. The picture read as, “#nofilter.” Disha was seen basking in the glow of the sun in the photo that has left the internet swooning. Another selfie shows her flashing a big smile as she closes her eyes while posing for the camera. With just pink gloss, Disha looked on point. This is not the first time when she has shown off her natural beauty. She often shares her pictures sans makeup.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post:

Previously, Baaghi 2 star had shared her stunning picture with a perfect hair flip. Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen sharing the silver screen with Dabangg Salman Khan in the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film marks her first collaboration with the superstar. She also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film also features John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur and her fans can’t wait to see her on the silver screen again.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff's flying take on football when he misses playing leaves Disha Patani, Siddhant Chaturvedi stunned

