Disha Patani to be a part of Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 for a special song; DEETS INSIDE

After being the lead actor in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 2, Disha Patani might be all set to return to Baaghi 3 as well. As per a report, Disha will be shooting a special song for the third part of the franchise.

A film franchise that has it’s trademark as an action one is Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi. From Baaghi to Baaghi 2 and now Baaghi 3, the level of stunts and action has only gone up. In Baaghi, and Tiger Shroff starred opposite each other and the second part, played an important role as the lead opposite Tiger. Now, with Shraddha returning to Baaghi 3 with Tiger, Disha’s fans wanted to see her too as a part of the franchise.

Seems like their wish might come true and they might see Disha returning to Tiger’s Baaghi 3. Yes, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Disha has been roped in for a special song in Baaghi 3. As per the report, Disha will soon be shooting for the same at a set in Mumbai tomorrow. Even though the report didn’t mention anything about Tiger being a part of the song, it did reveal that Disha’s song will be a quintessential Bollywood dance number and will help Tiger’s story move forward.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out in the city for a dinner date leaving fans in awe)

A source quoted to the daily, “A set has been constructed at a city studio and Disha will be seen shaking a leg with hundreds of background dancers. Like the previous dance number, this one too, will be a part of the film’s narrative and take the story forward. It’s a quintessential Bollywood dance number.” While Tiger and Shraddha recently returned to Mumbai after shooting for their portions in Serbia for the action starrer, Disha’s song will be shot in Mumbai itself.

Last night, Tiger and Disha were snapped together after a dinner date and their photos went viral on social media. Fans of Disha and Tiger can’t wait to see them in a movie together again. With the Bharat star returning to Baaghi franchise, it might be a chance for them to rejoice. In Baaghi 3, Shraddha will be seen playing an air hostess while Tiger plays Ronnie, the rebel. Riteish Deshmukh will be seen as a cop and Ankita Lokhande will play his ladylove in the film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release in March 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More