Disha Patani beams with joy, joins rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha for Diwali puja in his absence

Diwali always is a special time for everyone including our BTown stars. However, this year, Diwali seems to be a working one for Tiger Shroff as the actor gave festivities a miss amid Ganapath shoot. But, even as Tiger was away, his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani filled in for him and joined his mother Ayesha Shroff for Laxmi Puja at home. Ayesha Shroff took to social media to share glimpses from the puja with Disha and left netizens in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tiger's mum Ayesha shared a video and a photo from Laxmi puja at home. In the photo, Disha could be seen beaming with joy as she joined Tiger's mum and close friend Ana Singh. The picture perfect selfie perfectly captured the glow on Disha and Ayesha's face. While celebrating Diwali with Disha, Ayesha was missing her kids Tiger and Krishna Shroff. She mentioned the same in the caption as well. She wrote, "Divali happiness but missing a part of the little gang @anasingh5 @dishapatani." Disha also commented on the post with heart emoticons.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Tiger celebrated Diwali on sets of Ganapath with the crew. The actor along with Kriti Sanon is in London to shoot Ganapath. Recently, he shared a selfie from the sets and claimed that the film is tougher than he thought.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Disha and Tiger often used to leave their fans excited whenever they were papped together. Rumours of their relationship have been coming in for a while now. The social media exchange between the two stars also often lights up the internet.

On the work front, while Tiger is shooting for Ganapath, Disha will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

