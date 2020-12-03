Disha Patani beats the mid week blues as she drops her stunning photo & Tiger Shroff loves it

Disha Patani has dropped her stunning picture while fighting the mid weeks blues. And her picture has left not just her fans, even Tiger Shroff in awe. Take a look at the photo below.

If there is one actress who is leaving no chance to make her fans gush about her stunning photos, it is the gorgeous . The stunning actress, who is very active on social media, often sends the internet into a meltdown with her amazing posts. Of late, she has treated her fans with her breathtaking pictures from Maldives vacay. And now going by her latest post, it seems like the Malang actress is pulling off every means to steal our hearts. Speaking of this, she has dropped her stunning picture that has left everyone including her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in awe of her beauty.

Taking to her Instagram, Disha has shared a picture of herself wherein she can be seen striking a pose with utmost perfection. In the click, the actress looked lovely in a blue outfit. She opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, pink lipstick and pink blush to compliment her look. With her hair let open, the diva looked ravishing as she posed for a picture. Interestingly, Tiger too liked the picture that has left her fan base swooning. One of the users wrote, “Beautiful.” Other said, “Preety.” Needless to say, one simply cannot take their eyes off from her.

Take a look at Disha Patani’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about her professional front, Disha has bagged Prabhudheva’s highly-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star will be seen with Dabangg . The film marks her first outing with the Sultan star. Disha also has Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 that also stars John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

