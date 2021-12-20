Disha Patani beats Monday blues as she aces a flying kick to 'skip to the good part'; WATCH

Actress Disha Patani has been in the headlines lately due to her being a part of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha. However, on Monday, it seems Disha had a workout on her mind and for it, she hit the gym hard. Not just this, she even dropped a glimpse of her workout session at the gym on Monday and left everyone in awe with it. The star loves to try out stunts while working out at the gym and Monday, Disha aced one of them and won hearts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha also dropped a video of it and added a trending song 'Can we skip to the good part?' to it. In the video, Disha is seen all charged up to ace a flying kick. She is seen taking a run up and then flying in the air to kick and land perfectly. She is seen clad in athleisure and as she perfectly makes the landing, the actress is seen in a fit avatar. Her hair is tied up neatly and Disha ended up shelling out inspiration for her fans.

Take a look HERE

Meanwhile, Disha recently announced her association with Sidharth starrer Yodha. She took to social media to announce the same and left fans excited to see her and Sidharth in the same frame. Karan Johar announced on Saturday that Disha and Raashi Khanna will be a part of Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. The film is helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is backed by Dharma Productions and it is their first action franchise film.

Besides this, Disha will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and will release next year.

