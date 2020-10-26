Disha Patani begins Monday on a bright note as she looks ravishing in a red floral dress & leaves fans in awe

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and dropped a gorgeous photo in a red dress. The Radhe star began her week on a bright note after spending the weekend with her pets.

Actress is among the stars who always manage to leave everyone in awe with their style and looks. The gorgeous Radhe star has an impeccable sense of style and every time she steps out, she makes heads turn. Not just this, Disha is an avid social media user and often drops glimpses of her life on the same. Be it her time with pets or her brother's art work, Disha keeps her fans engaged with her posts. And now, at the beginning of a new week, Disha shared a beautiful photo of herself and left fans swooning.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Disha shared a photo of herself in which she is seen clad in a red floral dress. The Radhe star stood against a floral backdrop and turned to pose for the camera. Her hair was left loose and with makeup on point, Disha looked every bit of a gorgeous diva in the photo. As she shared the same on her Instagram handle, fans were dazed by her look and many complimented her on her perfect makeup and hair too.

The Radhe star spent her weekend with her pets and shared adorable videos of the same on social media too. Disha dotes on them and every time she drops cute glimpses of them, fans love it.

Take a look at Disha Patani's latest photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She also was a part of a special song in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff. Now, she will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Apart from this, she also has KTina and Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain 2. It stars John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria apart from Disha.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

