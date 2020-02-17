Disha Patani begins the week with pawdorable photos with her pet Bella; Tiger Shroff is all hearts for it

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a couple of cute photos with her pet dog Bella. While netizens were in awe of the cuteness, Tiger Shroff liked the photos and his mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff dropped sweet comments. Check it out.

Among the stars who love their pets, ’s name shines right at the top. The Malang star is known for doting on her pets which include 2 dogs and a cat. Often, Disha shares adorable photos of her pets on social media and leaves the internet swooning. Once again, it looks like Disha wanted to kick off a new week on a happy note and hence, she dropped some adorable photos and videos with her adorable pet dog Bella. The photos left Tiger Shroff and his mom and sister impressed.

Disha took to social media to share some cute photos of cuddling and playing with Bella. In the photos, the Radhe star is seen clad in casuals as she cuddles and gives her Bella a massage. Disha is seen sporting a grey hoodie with black shorts. Along with it, Disha is seen sporting white sneakers as she gets playful with her dog. In one of the boomerang videos, Disha can be seen running away from Bella while the pet dog follows her cutely. Seeing the photos, Tiger liked Disha's post.

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff pens a sweet note on Baaghi 3 trailer response; Disha Patani calls him ‘most hardworking artist’)

Disha’s photos with Bella seemed to have impressed Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff too. The two commented on Disha’s post with heart emoticons and heart eyes emoji. Disha captioned the photos as, “My bella.” Meanwhile, recently, Disha had stepped out with her pet dog for a shopping spree and her photos lit up the internet once again.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was recently seen in Aditya Roy Kapur co-starrer Malang. The film earned a decent number at the box office and Disha’s acting the film was liked. Now, Patani will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film was announced last year in November and the shooting has been going on ever since. A day back, Disha shared photos from the sets in which director Prabhudheva was instructing everyone. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More