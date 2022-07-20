Disha Patani in black skirt & heart-shaped crop top is an absolute treat to eyes; See PICS

Disha Patani is busy promoting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and the actress is serving looks after looks. From experimenting with her hairstyle to sporting some daring looks, Disha is turning heads with every outing. Now, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share her stunning pictures. Posing like a diva in her black outfit, Disha has offered an absolute treat to her fans. With her new pictures, the 29-year-old actress has set her oomph quotient on fire.

In the picture, Disha was seen wearing a short black skirt with a heart-shaped crop top. She shared the picture in her stories with no caption. She also posted a picture with her Ek Villain co-star Tara Sutaria as both of them promoted their film in full swing. She captioned it as "Girlpower."

Have a look at Disha’s pictures:

Disha recently opened up about her role in the film and how it is different from other characters she’s played in her career. She said, “I have played glamorous characters in only two films, Malang and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.” Disha said she wanted to add different roles in her films to entertain the audience. She asserted that it makes her feel happy that the audience recognises her role. The Baaghi actress added, “There is nothing negative in this. Being recognized for anything is a big deal. I see people come to me and give me different things.”

To note, Ek Villain Returns will mark Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri after their 2020 release Malang. The film happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people excited about the movie by its intriguing trailer. The film is set to hit the screens on July 29.

