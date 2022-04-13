Disha Patani blesses our feeds with breathtaking PICS; Fans say 'your smile is so precious'

Disha Patani is one of the prettiest actors of Bollywood. Actress Disha Patani who marked her debut in Bollywood with sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress keeps her fans updated with minute details of her life and treats them with her gorgeous pictures. She always manages to bring a sweet smile on our faces when we feel low. Today, as she achieved the milestone of 50 million followers, she thanked her fans heartily.

Disha looked absolutely ethereal in the pictures. Her luscious curls make her look like a princess and it was hard to tear our gaze away from her. Her intense gaze pierced into your soul. She wore a bling pink top with some pretty jewellery. The second picture was a black and white one that gave it a lot of vintage vibes. Along with the post, she wrote, “50 million. Last one i promise.” Oh Disha, we’d gladly accept 100’s of more such posts! Her fans seemed to agree with us as the post became an instantaneous hit. They poured in their love and compliments.

Check Disha's post:

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen!

