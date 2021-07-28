Disha Patani blown away by Krishna Shroff's latest photos; Calls her a thing of 'beauty'.

Bollywood has several BFF celeb friendships and one of them is actress Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff. The Malang actress shares a super strong bond with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff. Their photos and banter on social media is proof that Krishna and Disha are great friends. Recently, Krishna made noise on social media for her stunning photoshoot images.

The photos were shot as part of magazine photoshoot and looks like they totally floored Krishna's fans and followers, her mum Ayesha Shroff and as well. One such photo was shared by Krishna to Instagram on Tuesday which got a response from her mum and Disha.

While mum Ayesha Shroff commented, "Woahh," with multiple fire and heart emojis. Disha expressed how she felt about Krishna's stunning photo as she commented, "Beautyyy."

Check out Krishna Shroff's photo below:

On Disha Patani's birthday in June, Krishna had shared a series of photos with bestie whishing her all the happiness in the world. The duo were also chilling with Tiger Shroff as the Baaghi actor wished his rumoured girlfriend and shared a few photos with Disha on Instagram.

Apart from working on the Baaghi franchise together, Tiger and Disha also often train together. From hitting the gym together to lifting weights to even kick boxing, the duo make sure to keep their fitness levels high. Even though Disha and Tiger are spotted on numerous occasions, the rumoured lovebirds have never officially addressed their relationship.

