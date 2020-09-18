Disha Patani boomerangs into ‘no filter kinda day’ and her radiant skin commands attention; See PHOTO

Disha Patani often shares gorgeous photos on her social media handle. However, recently, she flaunted her no make up look in a boomerang. Her gorgeous skin left everyone mighty impressed.

Actress is among the popular stars in Bollywood and is extremely active on social media. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Disha remained at home and often used to share updates about her shenanigans with her pets on social media. While the gorgeous star has a huge fan following, Disha always ensures she keeps them updated with what she is up to. Recently, Disha dropped a gorgeous boomerang video on social media and left everyone in awe of her flawless skin.

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a no make up look video where she was seen flaunting her flawless skin and luscious locks. With her hair left open, Disha smiled as she recorded the boomerang and shared it on her story.She was seen clad in a white tee, a chain and a bracelet as she headed out. The gorgeous star left everyone swooning over her casual, no make up look.

She captioned it as, "#nofilter kinda day." Disha recently also went on a spree of sharing gorgeous photos in a yellow and white dress when she was spending time at home. Her photos always manage to impress netizens. She also returned to sets and shared her excitement in a photo.

Take a look at Disha Patani's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen with in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film's shoot is expected to resume in October. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Recently, Randeep shared a selfie from dubbing sessions for Radhe and left everyone excited about the film. Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe is yet to get a new release date. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Credits :Instagram

