  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Disha Patani boomerangs into ‘no filter kinda day’ and her radiant skin commands attention; See PHOTO

Disha Patani often shares gorgeous photos on her social media handle. However, recently, she flaunted her no make up look in a boomerang. Her gorgeous skin left everyone mighty impressed.
59088 reads Mumbai
News,disha pataniDisha Patani boomerangs into ‘no filter kinda day’ and her radiant skin commands attention; See PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Disha Patani is among the popular stars in Bollywood and is extremely active on social media. Amid the ongoing pandemic, Disha remained at home and often used to share updates about her shenanigans with her pets on social media. While the gorgeous star has a huge fan following, Disha always ensures she keeps them updated with what she is up to. Recently, Disha dropped a gorgeous boomerang video on social media and left everyone in awe of her flawless skin. 

Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a no make up look video where she was seen flaunting her flawless skin and luscious locks. With her hair left open, Disha smiled as she recorded the boomerang and shared it on her story.She was seen clad in a white tee, a chain and a bracelet as she headed out. The gorgeous star left everyone swooning over her casual, no make up look. 

She captioned it as, "#nofilter kinda day." Disha recently also went on a spree of sharing gorgeous photos in a yellow and white dress when she was spending time at home. Her photos always manage to impress netizens. She also returned to sets and shared her excitement in a photo. 

Take a look at Disha Patani's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen with Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film's shoot is expected to resume in October. It also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Recently, Randeep shared a selfie from dubbing sessions for Radhe and left everyone excited about the film. Helmed by Prabhudheva, Radhe is yet to get a new release date. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to romance Shahid Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement