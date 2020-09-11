Disha Patani boomerangs into work mode as she expresses elation on returning to sets with her team; WATCH

Disha Patani took to social media to share a boomerang video of herself as she made her way to the sets with her team. The Radhe star was all charged up to shoot as she shared a glimpse of getting her makeup done in her vanity van.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, like all other stars, also spent her time at home. While spending her time at home, the gorgeous star often used to share her shenanigans at home with her pets. However, like all stars, Disha too craved to return on shooting soon and well, it looks like the gorgeous star's wish came true. Recently, Disha took to social media to drop a glimpse of her vanity van after months of staying at home and expressed her excitement on returning to work amid the ongoing pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha dropped a glimpse of her vanity van where she was seen sitting in front of the mirror to get her makeup done for the shoot. With her team all excited and charged up to work after months, Disha too expressed her happiness via a boomerang video. While her team danced in the background, Disha was seen expressing her elation with her cute expressions and well, she surely left her fans excited as she made her way back to the sets. While it is not clear as to what she was shooting for, the fans of the star were happy to see her return to work.

Disha shared the boomerang video and wrote, "Finally, we're back," with a heart-eyes emoji. The gorgeous star was seen flaunting a cool and casual look as she got dolled up in her vanity wan. Clad in a white hoodie, the gorgeous star beamed with joy on returning to work after months.

Take a look at Disha Patani's boomerang:

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently reported that Disha's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to resume shooting from the first week of October. The film stars superstar opposite Disha Patani. It also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. It is helmed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan Films. The new release date is yet to be announced. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

