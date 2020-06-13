Disha Patani breaks into a jig post a sugar rush as Tiger Shroff shares unseen video to wish his ‘rockstar’

Today, as Malang actor Disha Patani celebrates her 28th birthday, Tiger Shroff took to social media to wish his Baaghi 2 co-star. Check out his wish here

Bang at midnight, all of ’s fans started trending #HappyBirthdayDishaPatani on Twitter as the Malang actress celebrates her 28th birthday today i.e. June 13, 2020. Unlike Disha’s other birthdays, we are sure that her 28th birthday is going to be extra special because just like all of us, Disha is in quarantine and obviously, cannot go out with friends and family to celebrate because social distancing is the need of the hour due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now besides wishes pouring in from her galaxy of fans, Tiger Shroff was one of the first ones to take to social media to wish the actress as he posted an unseen video of the actress wherein she performs an impromptu jig for Tiger while he records her and mind you, this jig was a result of Disha's sugar rush.

Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “3 waffles and 3 pancakes later...happy birthday rockstar @dishapatani…” Soon after, Disha thanked Tiger for the wish as she dropped a comment that read, “Youuuuu thank you superstar…” Now ever since the lockdown was announced, it was being reported that Disha Patani was living with Tiger Shroff at his house in Mumbai, however, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, dismissed all such rumours as she clarified that Disha isn’t staying with them but she stays close and that’s the reason they often bump into each other and also head out for some grocery shopping.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and the sequel to Ek Villain and starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Check out Tiger Shroff's wish for Disha Patani here:

