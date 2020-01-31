Disha Patani brings in the Friday feeling with a BTS boomerang from Malang shoot and Tiger Shroff is in awe

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes boomerang from Malang’s shoot. The gorgeous star stole the show with her chicness as she entered the weekend on a happy note and Tiger Shroff couldn’t help but like her post. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a star who has managed to leave an imprint on the minds of the people slowly and steadily, comes to mind. The gorgeous star is all set to surprise her fans in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur. While the promotions of the film are in full swing, Disha has been sharing stunning photos and videos on social media which are getting attention from everyone of her fans, including her close friend Tiger Shroff.

On Friday, Disha began her morning with a stunning behind-the-scenes boomerang video from the shoot days of Malang. In the video, we can see Disha striking a pose as she gets captured in the frame. The Malang star can be seen clad in a pale pink dress and her hair is left open. While everyone loved it, Tiger too couldn’t resist and liked the post. Even his mom, Ayesh Shroff loved Disha’s look in the video and liked the same.

Meanwhile, Disha had been in New Delhi with the team of Malang for promotions. Last evening, she returned to Mumbai. Disha and Aditya were all smiles at the airport as they came back to Mumbai. Staring Disha and Aditya in the lead, Malang is the story of a couple whose life gets rattled after they come in contact with a corrupt cop and his counterpart. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will also be seen in the film in a never-seen-before avatar. Malang is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

