Disha Patani is a bundle of happiness as she flashes her infectious smile in a new PHOTO

Disha Patani has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply breathtaking. Check it out.
3186 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2020 10:14 pm
Disha Patani is a bundle of happiness as she flashes her infectious smile in a new PHOTO
Disha Patani is one of the most popular actresses of the Bollywood film industry in current times. The actress earned fame with her very first Hindi movie itself which was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput. The stunning diva now enjoys a massive fan following all over the country despite being just a few films old. She is known not only for her stellar performances in movies but also for her utter beauty and impeccable style sense.

The Baaghi 2 actress is often active on social media and keeps on updating fans with whatever is happening in her life. As we speak of this, Disha has shared another picture on her Instagram handle which is unmissable. The actress has clicked a closeup selfie in which she is seen clad in a white outfit and also lets down her lustrous hair. She opts for a dewy makeup look and chooses a glossy lip colour that perfectly matches her.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (dishapatani) on

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles. The actress was seen playing a grey character for the first time in the movie. Disha is currently gearing up for the next movie which is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan. She will then be seen in KTina that has been helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The actress is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

Credits :Instagram

