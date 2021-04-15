Disha Patani BURNS the gram as she dons a lacy bodysuit and flaunts her curvaceous frame; PHOTOS

Disha Patani went all out in her recent photos and left netizens in awe of her stunning look in a bodysuit. The actress will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan.

Actress is back in the headlines owing to her recent stunning and bold photoshoot that has left netizens gasping for breath. The Radhe star is known to be one of the fittest stars in the business with an enviable frame and her pictures tend to take the internet by a storm whenever she shares them on her social media handle. Recently, she did the same by flaunting her curves in a bodysuit in a series of stunning photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle and stories, Disha dropped several photos where she is seen flaunting her curvaceous frame in a bodysuit. The Radhe star is seen clad in just a black and cream lacy bodysuit in the photos. Disha's hair is left open and makeup is kept minimal for the shoot. The star is seen striking different poses for the camera. From sitting on a bed to holding her hair up to flaunt her back, Disha managed to look absolutely stunning in each of her frames.

She shared similar photos on her Instagram stories with no caption but just sunflower and star gifs. Her sister Khushboo Patani commented on the photo and wrote, "Amazing." Netizens were quick to react to her photos with fire emojis. Many were left in awe of her bold look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is slated to release on May 13, 2021. Disha also is a part of Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. It will release on February 11, 2022.

