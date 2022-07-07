Disha Patani burns her cheat meal in the gym; Shares workout video

Disha Patani is undoubtedly a fitness enthusiast and often treats her fans with her workout regime videos on social media, motivating them to stay fit and healthy. Meanwhile, despite following a healthy diet, Disha also needs a cheat day like all of us. But she also believes in burning it in the gym, the day after. Speaking of which, the actress dropped a jaw-dropping video on her Instagram stories where she is seen sweating it out in the gym like a pro. In the video, Disha is wearing a pink oversized crop top which she teamed up with off white joggers and hair tied in a ponytail.

Sharing the two videos with her fans, Disha wrote: “Burning that cheat meal” with fire emojis. The Malang actress often shares her workout videos with her fans. Speaking of which, just a few days ago, the actress had shared a video of her performing some flying kicks with the ease of a veteran. Sharing the clip, Disha said, “Just a regular day at the gym.”

Have a look at Disha’s video:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain Returns’, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The actress garnered a whole lot of praise for her performance in the recently-released trailer of the film. The flick, which is a sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain, will open in theatres on July 29.

The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The Malang actress also has ‘Project K’ in her kitty. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Disha also has Ekta Kapoor's K-Tina in pipeline.