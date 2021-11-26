Disha Patani burns the internet with her latest bikini photo & we can't take our eyes off

Fitness enthusiast and Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Friday turned up the heat as she flaunted a sizzling picture of herself in a hot bikini. Flaunting her perfect curves, Disha opted for a red animal print beachwear and we just can’t take our eyes off her. Going by the caption of the post, it seems that the Malang star is majorly missing a fun beachy day and hence to express the same, she shared a throwback photo which has created a massive buzz online.

Glowing in the sun, Disha Patani can be seen embracing the cool oceanic breeze as the camera captures her. Adjusting her sleek hair, the picturesque view of the photo has also blessed the wanderlusts hearts of her followers. As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans flooded her comment section with sweet compliments hailing the actress as ‘stunning’ ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’. Red hearts and smiley emoticons also swamped the comment section of her post.

Take a look at it here:

This comes just days after the Baaghi star raised the temperature with her bold red bikini look. The actress enjoyed some quality pool time to finish her weekend with boatloads of fun. She took to her Instagram stories to give fans a glimpse of her quality time with her sister and close friends. In the clip shared by her, Disha Patani was seen flaunting her gorgeous skin in a red printed bikini.

Meanwhile, in terms of work, the Malang star was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The film premiered during the occasion of Eid via OTT platform. She is now gearing to feature opposite Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the 2014 action-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

