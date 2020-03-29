Disha Patani is busy clicking sunkissed PHOTOS during lockdown and we are crushing over her; Take a look

Disha Patani has recently shared two sun-kissed pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. Check out her latest pictures.

The 21-day lockdown has been followed strictly all over the country as a measure to curb the Coronavirus outbreak. As of now, India has witnessed 900+ COVID-19 cases which are a matter of worry for everyone. Government authorities, organizations, politicians, actors and sportspersons alike have been trying to make people aware of the situation through social media. People including celebs have been resorting to various means amid the self-quarantine period to make the most of their spare time.

Bollywood’s diva has done more or less the same which is evident from her latest Instagram post. She has been making the most of her quarantine period by clicking sun-kissed pictures that have been shared on her Instagram handle. Clad in a pretty floral summer dress with dramatic sleeves, Disha looks undeniably pretty in the pictures. The Baaghi actress lets her hair loose while opting for a glossy makeup look.

Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures of Disha Patani below:

On the professional front, Disha will be collaborating with again after Bharat in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. She will be also seen in KTina which has been helmed by the Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor. Disha has been roped in for Ek Villain 2 co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. It will be directed by Mohit Suri and is a sequel of the 2014 movie of the same name.

