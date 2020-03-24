Disha Patani calls her bestie Sanja Stojanović 'the baddest girl in town' on her birthday

Today, on the occasion of Disha Patani's best friend Sanja Stojanović's birthday, the actress has posted some adorable pictures and a hilarious video on her social media account.

Due to Coronavirus, the entire world has come to a standstill. Citizens have been urged to stay at home and stay safe. Due to the virus, Bollywood shootings have also come to a standstill. But it looks like Bollywood celebrities are enjoying their quarantine period with their loved ones at home. is quite active on social media and due to the quarantine period, the actress has been more active on Instagram. She never fails to impress her fans with some amazing photos and videos of her.

Today, on the occasion of her best friend Sanja Stojanović's birthday, Disha has posted some adorable pictures and a hilarious video on her Instagram account. In one of the pictures, which is posted on the Baaghi 2 actress's Instagram story, Disha is seen feeding a piece of cake to her bestie who has rested her head on Disha's shoulders. In another picture, we can see the two beauties flashing their million-dollar small donning red and orange coloured bikinis while posing for the camera. Sharing the pic, Disha wrote, "Happiest b’day myyyyy hottest girl ever “sanscheeeeee” love love love you (hearts and flower emojis)"

Not only this, but Disha has also posted a hilarious video, where she and her bestie are lipsyncing the song 'Baddest girl in town' donning glares and cowboy hats. From the video, we can make out that the girls are having a blast. Sharing the video, Disha wrote, "Yes you are “the baddest girl in town “ #whenwewerekids"

Check out Disha Patani's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and soon, she will start shooting for the sequel to Ek villain opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham. Also, Disha will be seen sharing screen space with for the second time in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the film will hit the screens on Eid 2020. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

Credits :Instagram

