Disha Patani calls rumoured beau Tiger Shroff 'beautiful boy' as he flaunts full extent of his smile in a PIC

Tiger Shroff seemed to have enjoyed a long day of action as he shared a photo on social media to showcase his smile. His rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani dropped a sweet comment for him on the post.
Disha Patani calls rumoured beau Tiger Shroff 'beautiful boy' as he flaunts full extent of his smile in a PIC
Actor Tiger Shroff manages to leave his fans in awe every time he posts a photo of himself on social media and speaking of this, recently, the Baaghi 3 star shared a handsome glimpse that has won over all including rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani. The Baaghi 3 star recently took to his Instagram handle to share a close up shot of his face with a smile. Tiger also revealed the reason behind his smile in the handsome photo in his caption. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi 3 actor shared a photo in which he is seen sporting a shirt. With a smile on his face, Tiger looked straight at the camera. Sharing the photo, Tiger captioned the photo as, "The full extent of my smile after a long day of action..." Seeing Tiger's photo, Disha could not resist dropping a comment on the same. She joined several others in praising the Baaghi 3 actor in the comment section. 

Disha wrote, "Beautiful Boy," with a heart eyes emoticon in the comments. Shaira Ahmed Khan and designer Ana Singh were all hearts for Tiger's photo. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is gearing up for back to back action film shoots. The actor will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film will be helmed by Vikas Bahl. It is an actioner that will feature Tiger in a never-seen-before avatar. 

