Disha Patani calls Salman ‘a great human being’; Speaks on preparing for Seeti Maar with Prabhudeva in Radhe

Disha Patani opens up on working with Salman Khan twice in a short span of time. Describes the difficult prep that went into Seeti Maar song.

will be seen in one of the biggest releases in the last year called Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with and Randeep Hooda. Disha was praised for her bits in the trailer and her incredible dance movies in Seeti Maar choreographed by Prabhudeva. In a recent chat with India Today, she opened up on working with superstar Salman Khan and said, “He’s a great human being and always makes everyone comfortable. He’s so inspiring and I’m very grateful that I got the opportunity to work with such a superstar of the country once again,”.

Disha had also acted with Salman in a portion in Bharat and danced wonderfully on the blockbuster song Slow Motion. Radhe trailer has been loved by hardcore Salman fans universally especially with the constant references to his blockbuster Wanted that released in 2009. Radhe is almost a spiritual sequel to the film which was a remake of Mahesh Babu starrer Telugu blockbuster Pokiri. Maverick dancer Prabhudeva had directed Wanted and he is helming Radhe as well. Radhe has released three songs so far and all of them have become chartbusters with positive fan comments on YouTube.

On working with Prabhudeva for the first time, Disha said, “t was pretty difficult prepping for the song because it was the first time I was working with Prabhu Deva sir. But he was very patient with me.” Further in the chat, Disha mentioned that the choreography was difficult but she had fun performing on the song. Radhe will be released theatrically and digitally on 13 May 2021.

Also Read| Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's Title Track Released: Salman Khan and Disha Patani groove to the upbeat number

Share your comment ×