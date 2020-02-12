Disha Patani CALLS Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry in Baaghi 3’s Dus Bahane 2.0 ‘hot’

Disha Patani was quick to react to close friend Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s new song Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3. The Baaghi 2 actress was in awe of Tiger and Shraddha’s sizzling moves. Check out her reaction.

Wednesday began with a treat for fans of Tiger Shroff and as Baaghi 3’s first song Dus Bahane 2.0 just dropped and it surely is LIT. The chemistry between Tiger and Shraddha in the song video didn’t just impress the fans, it even left Shroff’s close friend, who was quick to react to it. Disha joined Tiger and Shraddha to party a few days back when Baaghi 3 team got together and their exclusive photos were shared by Pinkvilla.

Now, as the new song from Baaghi 3, Dus Bahane dropped, Disha seemed to be in complete awe of Tiger and Shraddha’s hot moves and chemistry. Disha commented on Tiger’s Instagram video of the song and wrote, “So Hot,” that left netizens surprised. Meanwhile, often Disha reacts to Tiger’s posts on Instagram and likewise, Shroff too comments on Patani’s photos on social media. The social media banter between the rumoured couple always comes a treat for their fans.

Baaghi 3 will also have a special song that features Disha and Tiger together. Fans have been dying to see the two together after Baaghi 2’s success.

Meanwhile, Disha is busy shooting her and ’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. On the other hand, Tiger and Shraddha are gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3. The film’s trailer showcased Tiger as Ronnie who crosses borders to protect his brother played by Riteish Deshmukh. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to be released on March 6, 2020.

