Disha Patani calls Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna 'Hot' as the latter stuns in bikini by the pool; Take a look

Disha Patani is extremely close to Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Recently, Krishna shared a boomerang video where she was seen looking ravishing in a swimsuit. The Radhe star could not resist commenting on it.

Actress shares a great bond of friendship with Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Often, the trio is seen hanging out together and this year, on Disha's birthday, she was seen chilling with Krishna and her mom Ayesha Shroff at their house. Often, Krishna and Disha indulge in social media banter on each other's posts and today is one such day. Tiger's sister Krishna shared a boomerang in a bikini that prompted her close friend, Disha to drop a steamy comment on it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna dropped a boomerang video in which she was seen clad in a red bikini as she sipped juice by the pool. Seeing her friend in a sultry avatar, flaunting her lean body, Disha could not resist complimenting her look. Krishna shared the boomerang with a caption, "Does red make me look fat?" Well, Disha dropped a comment and called Krishna 'hott,' with a fire emoticon.

Several fans saw the sweet exchange between the two and loved it. Recently, when Disha shared a dance cover video on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song WAP, Krishna had praised her style and wanted to raid her closet. Well, surely Disha and Tiger's sister's bond is too cute for fans to miss it.

Take a look at Disha's comment on Krishna Shroff's post:

Meanwhile, recently, Krishna announced a breakup with Eban Hyams. She had put up a post requesting fan clubs to stop tagging her in posts involving him as she was no longer with him. On the other hand, Disha recently returned from a Maldives vacay. The gorgeous star will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and .

Also Read|Disha Patani's killer moves to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's WAP are 'LIT' as Tiger Shroff aptly comments

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Krishna Shroff Instagram

Share your comment ×