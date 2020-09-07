Disha Patani ‘can’t wait’ for Tiger Shroff’s singing debut as actor shares first motion post of the song

As Tiger Shroff announces his singing debut along with the motion poster of his song, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani can’t keep calm about his new project.

Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The handsome hunk, who made his debut with 2014 release Heropanti, has proved his mettle time and again. From being a chocolate boy hero to a dancing icon and an action star, Tiger’s journey has been winning millions of hearts. And now, the War star is set to add another feather in his cap as he will soon be making his singing debut. Yes! You read it right. Tiger is set to release his first single soon.

Making the big announcement on social media, Tiger shared the first motion poster of the song and wrote, “Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new. It’s been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and I’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon.” Soon, he was inundated with best wishes for his upcoming venture.

Amid this, expressed her excitement for the same. She shared the motion poster in her Instagram story and wrote, “Can’t wait”.

Take a look at motion poster of Tiger Shroff singing debut:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger will be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie happens to be the sequel of Tiger's 2014 release and is expected to hit the screens in July next year.

Credits :Instagram

