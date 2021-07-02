Disha Patani cannot stop gushing over bestie Krishna Shroff as she makes a music video debut: Killing it Kishu

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff recently made her debut in a music video 'Kinni Kinni Vaari' and shared it on social media. Actress Disha Patani was among Krishna's cheerleaders and here's what she has to say.

Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff's sister, has gone ahead to make her music video debut recently in a song Kinni Kinni Vaari and it has left netizens in complete awe of her. Her mother Ayesha Shroff had taken to social media to announce the same with Krishna's first music video glimpse recently and as soon as she shared it, fans began pouring in love on it. Not just fans, Krishna's best friend also could not help but praise it in the most adorable way.

Krishna shared a sneak peek on her Instagram handle of her music video stint and seeing the same, Disha could not resist from dropping a sweet comment. Disha wrote, "Wohooo Killing it Kishu", with heart and applause emojis. The Ek Villain Returns star praised her best friend and ensured her first music video is celebrated. The music video in which Krishna has made her debut also features stars like Johnny Lever's daughter, Jamie Lever, Jannat Zubair, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.

The song was created by Raashi Sood, UpsideDown and ICONYK and was released on Thursday. The music video features all the women including Krishna in a powerful avatar that immediately impresses you. Disha along with her sister Khushboo Patani praised Tiger's sister and loved her act in the video.

Meanwhile, Disha has been occupied with her own projects lately. She will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar. It is slated to release next in February. Besides this, Disha also has a project titled KTina.

