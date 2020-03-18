Disha Patani cannot stop gushing over Tiger Shroff’s killer moves in I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tiger Shroff released a music video of I Am Disco Dancer 2.0 on Wednesday and floored everyone with his retro moves. Disha Patani couldn’t stop herself from reacting to it. Check it out.

It seems that Bollywood is obsessed with remaking old songs and the latest one to join the club is Tiger Shroff starrer I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0. Featuring Tiger Shroff, the song is a cool and novel version of Mithun Chakraborty’s retro version. While the original starred Mithun in the film Disco Dancer, the remade version has Tiger grooving to the tunes of peppy beats rearranged by composer duo Salim - Sulaiman. Crooned by Benny Dayal, the new version of the song impressed all including Tiger’s close friend, .

Seeing Tiger’s moves in the song, Disha couldn’t help but react to it on social media. Tiger shared a snippet of the song on Instagram and left everyone in awe of his killer moves. Seeing the same, Disha reacted to I Am A Disco Dancer’s Tiger’s version with fire emoticons and expressed her awe for the same. Fans loved Tiger’s dance moves along with the peppy beats and the upbeat number. It surely gives everyone a new hymn for the weekend as well.

While Disha reacted to Tiger’s song with fire emoticons, other celebs too weren’t behind in lauding the action star for his kick ass dance moves.

Check out Disha’s reaction to Tiger’s song:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger and starrer Baaghi 3 released and it also featured a song that had Disha Patani as the lead. The film has managed to rake in good moolah at the box office but Coronavirus scare has hit the film badly. The theatre shutdown in many states has affected the box office numbers of Baaghi 3 and as per the latest update, the film has managed to make Rs 93 Crore in 10 days.

Credits :Instagram

Read More