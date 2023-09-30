Disha Patani celebrates seven years of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story; hopes 'peace' for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Disha Patani is one of the most bankable names in Bollywood these days. In a short span of time, she has made a name for herself by starring in many successful films. She made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Neeraj Pandey's biographical sports drama MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani.

Disha Patani celebrates seven years of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Disha Patani made her foray into Bollywood with the biographical sports drama film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which was released on September 30, 2016. As the film turns seven today, the actress took to her Instagram story to celebrate the occasion. She shared a still from the film featuring herself and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The caption read, "#msdhonitheuntoldstory 7 years back Where my journey started..Grateful for all the love and acceptance (red heart and blue butterfly emoji)" Patani also took the moment to remember Rajput who tragically passed away on June 14, 2020. She wrote, "Sushant I hope you are happy and in peace (folded hands, teary-eyed and a black heart emoji)"

Check out her story:

About MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is based on the life of famous cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and was directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput as the titular character along with Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, and Bhumika Chawla. Upon release, the film met with positive critical response and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of that year.

Disha Patani's work front

Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri's action thriller film Ek Villain Return, co-starring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. The film was released in 2022 and was poorly received. She is now gearing up for another action film Yodha which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. It is slated to be released theatrically on December 15. Apart from that, She is also doing a Tamil period drama film called Kanguva and the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone and it will be released in 2024.

