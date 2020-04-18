Disha Patani channels her inner Beyoncé as she shows off her dance moves leaving Tiger Shroff in awe; WATCH

Today, Disha Patani posted a video where she is seen channeling her inner Beyone as she shows off her jaw dropping dance moves.

Today morning, brightened up our day as she shared a video where she channeled her inner Beyoncé and showed us some kick ass dance moves. Yes, in the video, Disha is performing a hip-hop routine to Beyonce’s track ‘Yoncé’, and alongside the video, she wrote, “#beyonce Choreography #brian #quarantinelife.” Soon after, Tiger Shroff was in awe of Disha’s moves as he liked the post. In the video, this Malang actress is seen wearing a white bralette and joggers and as always, looks gorgeous.

Besides treating us to such dance videos, this Malang actress has been spending considerable time with her pet amid quarantine, and recently, when Disha snapped an injured bird on the road, she stepped out to save the kite as she was seen holding the bird in her hand while wearing a mask in a viral photo. Also, it is being reported that Disha Patani has been living in with Tiger Shroff at his residence amid quarantine as Krishna Shroff posted a photo on Instagram and credited Disha for the make-up. That said, during a recent interview, Disha Patani opened up about working with Jackie Shroff in Radhe as she said that Jackie Shroff’s energy is unmatchable and called him “humble, easy to work with, quick with his shots and a great actor.”

Before the lockdown was announced, Disha was busy shooting for ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, starring and Jackie Shroff, among others, however, due to the lockdown, all shootings have been stalled.

Check out Disha Patani's dancing to Beyonce's song here:

