Disha Patani channels her inner Beyonce as she sizzles in a wine colour dress for Malang promotions; See PICS

Disha Patani took to social media to share photos of her latest look for Malang promotions. The diva took style inspiration from Beyonce and stunned in a dress. Check it out.

Among the most stylish and fit actresses, ’s name always manages to shine right at the top. The gorgeous star is in the news these days in relation to her upcoming film, Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur. In the film, Disha will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as she tries her hand at doing some aquatic action. While the recent song, Malang had Disha stun in a red bikini, fans couldn’t get enough of the cool vibe of the track and Aditya and her chemistry.

Today, Disha stepped out for Malang promotions and took fashion inspiration from International sensation Beyonce for her look. In the photos, the Malang actress is seen opting for a wine coloured dress with a deep neck cut. Along with this, Disha teamed the dress up with black leather ankle length heels. The diva styled her hair with soft curls in them and added a pair of silver earrings. Disha’s make up was kept glamourous and she looked absolutely gorgeous as she flaunted her toned legs.

Disha also shared a photo of her look on her Instagram story and captioned it, “When leg days are paying off.” Being a fitness lover, Disha is often seen hitting the gym and working on achieving her body goals. A day back, Disha joined Malang team on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to promote Malang. Malang stars Disha, Aditya, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The trailer itself featured some cool stunts performed by Aditya and Disha and for the same, the two stars trained as well. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg and is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

Check it out:

