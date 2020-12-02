Disha Patani chilling with Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna in THIS photo will remind you of your girls gang

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff took to social media to share a photo with actress Disha Patani as they spent time together with a few other friends. The photo of their get together is surely going to intrigue you.

Those who are fans of , they're well aware of the fact that she shares a great bond of friendship with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff. Often, Disha drops sweet comments on Krishna's posts and the latter too returns the favour. Not just this, Krishna recently had revealed in a comment on Disha's post that she would love to raid her closet and her comment gave fans a glimpse of their bond. Recently, Krishna shared photos of her get together with Disha and friends and left the internet in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tiger's sister dropped a photo in which we could see her chilling with Disha and another friend. In the photo, Krishna is seen clad in a blue tank top with her hair tied up while Disha was seen standing and looking into the camera for the photo. She is seen sporting a casual look for chilling with her friends and her hair was left open. Seeing the photo, fans surely would get a sneak peek of the girls night out.

Sharing the photo, Krishna wrote, "No New Friends." The girls seemed to be having a gala time together as they chilled with each other. Recently, when Tiger shared a picture-perfect photo with his mom, and sister on social media, Disha was among the first few celebs to drop a comment.

Take a look at Disha Patani and Tiger's sister's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen next in co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is helmed by Prabhudheva. Not just this, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain 2. The film stars John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria along with Disha.

Credits :Krishna Shroff Instagram

