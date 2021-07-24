Disha Patani chills and plays peek a boo with the sun in her latest post; See Pic

, on Saturday, raised the temperatures yet again on social media. It is no secret that the Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast is a popular style icon as well! She took to Instagram to share a mesmerising picture of her basking in the sun. She is dressed in a beautiful, front-knot lavender crop top, and blue floral skorts. She can be seen lying down in the picture, with her hands covering her eyes under bright sunlight. She has accessorised the look with tiny gold hoop earrings, a golden necklace, a scrunchie on her wrist, a tan head scarf and a big smile.

Disha captioned the image with an alien face emoji. Moments after she shared the image, netizens poured out their love and admiration. Her fans filled the comments section with fire and heart emojis. Khushboo Patani, Disha’s elder sister and an officer in the Indian army, also did not shy away from complimenting the actress’ outfit and look. “So cute your skirt is wowowoow”, Khushboo wrote. In another comment, Khushboo added that Disha looked lovely, and added two heart emojis.

Take a look:

Apart from sharing stunning looks on her social media, Disha also shares her workout videos from time to time. Recently, Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, took to social media to wish the actress on her birthday.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe. She will also be seen as the female lead in Ekta Kapoor’s production KTina, and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns.

Also Read: 5 times Disha Patani inspired us to never steer clear of white outfits