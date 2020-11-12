Disha Patani chills by the beach as she drops a glimpse from her vacay at tropical paradise; WATCH

Disha Patani took to social media to share snippets from her vacation in the Maldives. The gorgeous star had jetted off a day back from Mumbai airport.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, stars too were staying at home and not heading out. However, as the world economy is opening up, many Bollywood stars are heading out for vacays. Speaking of this, recently jetted off from Mumbai airport for a vacay. While fans were still trying to guess as to where Disha was off to, the gorgeous star ended the mystery by dropping a glimpse from her vacay spot on her social media handle. The gorgeous star shared a video from the tropical paradise of Maldives as she enjoyed by the side of the sea.

Taking to her Instagram story, Disha shared a selfie first where she was seen flaunting her radiant glow. The gorgeous Baaghi 2 star was seen sitting at her table by the side of the beach as she enjoyed the morning view. In another video that Disha shared, she dropped a glimpse of the blue waters of the sea from the tropical paradise where she was holidaying. The Radhe star looked elated to be getting time off after months of staying at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

A day back, when Disha headed out, Tiger Shroff also was snapped at the airport. The rumoured duo apparently headed out of the city together. Tiger too shared photos from the tropical paradise today that gave rise to speculations that the two were holidaying together. While fans wait to see if the two stars share photos with each other, many loved Disha's glow in her recent posts.

Take a look at Disha Patani's posts:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha was last seen in Tiger's film Baaghi 3's song Do You Love Me. She also wrapped up co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai last month. She will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Apart from Disha, the film stars Salman, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is helmed by Prabhudheva. The release date is yet to be announced.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

