Disha Patani chills with her pet dogs Goku and Bella; Shares adorable PICS

Disha Patani made her acting debut in the 2016 film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and she hasn't looked back since. The actress, who is famous for her stunning looks and electrifying dance moves, enjoys a large social media presence. Disha has often proved that she is a pet lover, she is a pet parent, and also owns two dogs- Bella and Goku, and cats Jasmine and Keety. The Malang actress regularly posts pictures with them on her Instagram account.

Today, a few hours back, the actress took to her Instagram stories to post the cutest pictures of her pet dogs that highlight her love for them. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen posing with Bella and Goku. In the second photo, Disha lovingly kisses her puppy, while the dog sweetly lays next to her and in the last photo, the actress is seen smiling for the photo with her adorable pooch Bella.

Check out the PICS:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. The film also had Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles. Next, she will star in Ek Villain Returns, which is helmed by Mohit Suri. It happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead, which is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 8 July, this year. Disha will also star in Karan Johar's Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film is scheduled to be released on 11 November 2022.

