Disha Patani on common personal traits with Malang co star Aditya Roy Kapur: He is also a bit anti social

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur managed to leave fans in awe of their chemistry with Malang. Ahead of their next project, Ek Villain 2, Disha revealed what she has in common with Aditya and how they manage to connect with each other.

When two Bollywood actors work together, they tend to discover some similarities and differences that become a point of connection between the two. Speaking of this, Malang co-stars and Aditya Roy Kapur seem to have found commonalities that have helped them bond. And the magic of their chemistry in Malang already impressed fans. Now, the two will also be teaming up for another project with Mohit Suri, Ek Villain 2 and ahead of that, Disha shared how she got to know Aditya and what they have in common.

In a conversation with Bombay Times, Disha revealed that she knew Aditya even before she had worked with him in Malang. She recalled that she and Aditya went to the same gym and from there, they connected. The Malang star shared that she played basketball with Aditya at a couple of occasions in the past and even defeated him at the game as well. Disha mentioned that due to her rapport with Aditya, there was no awkwardness when they came together for Malang.

On the common personality traits with Aditya, Disha revealed that they both are anti-social types. She said, “I believe he is also a bit anti-social, like me (laughs!). So, we relate to each other as we both are introverts.” Well, recently, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Disha shared a photo of her video call with Malang co-actors Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya and surely it looks that the two co-stars share a great bond of friendship. While their chemistry lit the screens on fire in Malang, fans are even more excited about Ev Villain 2 which stars Aditya and Disha along with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. It will also be helmed by Mohit Suri, who directed the previous instalment as well. The film is expected to go on floors this year and is slated to release on January 8, 2021.

