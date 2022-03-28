Disha Patani compares herself with a seal in recent photos, Tiger Shroff hails her sense of humour

Disha Patani is quite active on social media and she never misses a chance to leave her fans intrigued with her stunning pics. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is a true blue beach baby and she is often seen sharing pics from her beach vacations. However, Disha’s recent beach pic on Instagram is grabbing a lot of eyeballs as she gave it a hilarious twist which has left her fans in splits. In fact, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also couldn’t stop grinning over it.

This happened after the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actress shared a pic of herself wherein she was soaking the sun while being submerged in water. While the pic had all the elements to raise the temperatures, Disha soon left got everyone laughing as she compared herself with a seal. In fact, she went on to share similar pics of the animal while it was submerged in water. Soon, the post went viral on social media and fans were quite amused. The Heropanti 2 actor and his sister Krishna Shroff were also amused with Disha’s sense of humour and dropped laughing with tears in the eyes emojis in the comment section.

Check out Disha Patani’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s much talked about Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The action thriller is slated to release on July 8 this year. Besides, Disha will also be seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha which will also mark her first collaboration with the Student of The Year actor.