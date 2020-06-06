Disha Patani is craving the sun, sand & sea as she poses in a monokini in a throwback vacay photo

Disha Patani looks like a diva as she poses in a monokini in a throwback beach vacay; Take a look

We all know of ’s love for the beach, sun and monokinis as often, this Baaghi 2 actress jets off to some beachy vacation with her friends and family. Now as we speak, amid the lockdown, since all of us are quarantined at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are sure that just like us, Disha, too, is craving a vacation, and therefore, since it will take some time for everyone to plan vacations, what we instead did was dig deep into the archives to look for a throwback vacation photo of Disha Patani. In the photo, Disha is seen wearing a monokini while showing off her back while posing in front of an infinity pool and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Take me to the sea…”

Well, we wish somebody could just transport us to a sea, sand, and beach location. That said, ever since the lockdown started, Disha Patani has been sharing candid selfies and photos of her pet on Instagram, and although reports suggested that Disha Patani has been living in with Tiger Shroff at his residence, however, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, dismissed all such news as she said that Disha isn’t living with them. Also, a few days back, Disha channeled her inner Beyonce as she posted a video grooving to a Beyonce number while taking the savage challenge and alongside the video, Disha wrote, “Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge.”

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu and next, she will be seen in Radhe, starring . Also, Mohit Suri has started writing the first draft of the sequel of Malang.

Check out Disha Patani's vacay photo here:

