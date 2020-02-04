Disha Patani crosses the mark of 30 million followers on Instagram; Check it out
Expressing happiness on achieving the milestone on social media, Disha, who will be seen in Mohit Suri's "Malang", wrote a lengthy post, thanking every person who has supported and stood by her through her journey till now.
"30 million and happy faces... Just wanted to say a big thank you to my entire team of 'Malang', who have worked so hard every day and given me so much love. @mohitsuri I am blessed to be your heroine, thank you for literally holding my hand through every shot and making everything so seamless and easy. @vaibhavi.merchant can't express in words how lucky I am to be getting a chance to work with you again, you're my wonder woman, and someone I look up to."
She even thanked her "Malang" co-stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Elli Avrram "for being the best co-stars I could've ever imagined."
"Thank you to my lovely fc's for giving me a reason to do what I do every day. God bless all," she wrote on Instagram.
Disha made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". She was later seen in "Baaghi 2" and "Bharat".
