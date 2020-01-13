Disha Patani cuddles up with her ‘watchdog’ for pawdorable photo and wins the internet; Check it out

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a cute photo with her dog. The Malang actress left her fans in awe of their cuteness. Check it out.

When it comes to Bollywood stars and their love for pets, one can’t help but mention one of the young stars of today, . Among the animal enthusiasts, Disha is often seen spending time with her pets which includes, two dogs and two cats. From cuddling up with them to playing with them, Disha shares cute photos and videos of her pets on social media which prove her unconditional love for her furry friends. While fans are aware of it, Disha’s recent photo with her dog is just another level of cuteness.

The Malang actress took to Instagram to share a cute photo with her watchdog. In the photo, Disha can be seen sitting on the sofa while her dog can be seen climbing on top of her. Disha is seen embracing her cute dog with her warm hug as it gets playful with the Malang star. Clad in a neon green tee with white shorts, Disha seems to be the happiest as she embraces her watchdog in a warm and cuddly hug.

Disha captioned the photo as, “My watchdog @bellajasminegokukeety.” Meanwhile, many of Disha’s fans were in awe of the cuteness of her photo with her pet. On the work front, Disha is bracing herself for the release of her film, Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film will see Disha romance Aditya and the first song, Chal Ghar Chalen is already a hit of 2020. The vocals of Arijit Singh in the song have added another dimension to the soulful track. Malang’s trailer also won praises and the film is directed by Mohit Suri. It is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

