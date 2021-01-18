Disha Patani dances her heart out to the catchy beats of Tiger Shroff’s latest track Casanova; WATCH

Disha Patani recently took to her Instagram story to share a fun video where she is seen grooving to the beats of Tiger Shroff’s latest single Casanova.

never misses a chance to entertain her fans. She often shares stunning pictures and videos of her on her social media handle to leave her social media followers talking. A few days ago, she has flooded her Instagram page with a series of alluring pictures from her Maldives vacation. It was said that Disha’s rumoured beau Tiger Shroff accompanied her to the tropical island. Now, the Malang actor has taken to Instagram and shared a fun video dancing to the tunes of Tiger’s latest track Casanova.

Disha was all praise for Tiger when the actor dropped the track. The actress cannot get enough of the song. She took to her Instagram stories to share the song and wrote, “So Gooddd can’t get over the music @tigerjackieshroff.” Tiger's latest release has been composed by Avitesh Shrivastava and the lyrics have been written by him only. Punit Malhotra has directed the music video.

Disha has always rooted for Tiger. Earlier, when the War actor released his first single Unbelievable, the actress took to her social media handle to share a video of her singing along with the beautiful track.

Now, take a look at Disha Patani’s latest post here:

Disha has also shared a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram handle. She is looking absolutely beautiful in the same as she can be seen donning a cheetah print deep neck furry top and flaunting her golden locks. Take a look:

On the work front, the diva will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, in which she will be sharing screen space with and Randeep Hooda.

Credits :Disha Patani Instagram

