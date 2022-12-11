Disha Patani dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic after split with Tiger Shroff? Model REACTS

Disha Patani has been in the news of late for her alleged breakup with Tiger Shroff. Although they never made their relationship official, their frequent hangouts, vacations, and social media PDA spoke volumes about their love affair. The news came as a shock to Disha and Tiger's fans. Yet again, none of the two stars have given any confirmation about their alleged breakup. Amid this, it has been reported that the Baaghi 2 actress has found love again and is dating Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Aleksandar Alex Ilic on dating rumours with Disha Patani

Reportedly, Aleksandar Alex Ilic is Disha's close friend. Now, reacting to the dating rumours, in an interview with ETimes, he said that he met the actress during his initial days in Mumbai. They were even flatmates in 2015 and at that time, she was also with the same agency. Aleksandar said that they connected really quickly and fitness is something that we both are passionate about and that helped them bond. Eventually, they started working out together, having lunches and dinners together. "Spent a lot of time in the house together. We became close friends,” he said. Aleksandar said that Disha has been like family to him and in this competitive field, they have been there for each other.

Aleksandar Alex Ilic on his equation with Disha Patani Aleksandar spoke about his equation with Disha and said: “I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess what is going on. Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.” Aleksandar Alex Ilic on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's breakup Further, when asked about Disha and Tiger's split. He said that he is no one to comment. Aleksandar also added that he is close to both Tiger and Disha and they do hang out together.

