Disha Patani is raising the temperature & hotness bar and how; See new PICS in beige cut-out outfit

Disha Patani is one of the boldest actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Neeraj Pandey’s directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and gave several hits like ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Malang’, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ alongside Salman Khan, and Jackie Shroff. Apart from her movies, the actress often makes headlines for several reasons. Be it her fitness, training videos, music videos style quotient, or bikini pictures, the charming actress never fails to impress her fans.

Now, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress has again turned heads again as she took to her social media handle to share her stunning pictures. Posing like a diva in her beige cut-out dress, Disha has offered an absolute treat to her fans. With her new pictures, the 29-year-old actress has set her oomph quotient on fire. Fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis, with some calling her hot and others going gaga over her new red-hot avatar. In one of the pictures, Disha is seen sitting with sexy expressions on her face, while the second picture is a little shaky and blurry.

Have a look at Disha's post:

Disha also keeps motivating her fans to stay fit and healthy by sharing her workout regime videos on the internet.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, which also stars John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. The film is slated to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in her kitty. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022.

The 'Malang' actress will also be seen in ‘Project K’. The film stars big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.