Disha Patani denies reports of being approached for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2; Read Details

Disha Patani has revealed in a recent interview that she has not been approached for Aditya Roy Kapur-John Abraham starrer Ek Villain 2. Read further for more details.

is currently on cloud nine as her latest movie Malang has done wonders at the box office. Her dark character in the action thriller co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor has been loved by everyone. In the midst of all this, the MS Dhoni actress has also featured in the song ‘Do You Love Me’ from the Tiger Shroff- starrer Baaghi 3 thereby winning millions of hearts around the country with her dance moves again.

There have been reports buzzing all over social media that Disha has now been roped in for Ek Villain 2 helmed by Mohit Suri. The movie is going to feature Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham in the lead roles. Now, the Radhe actress has spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview. Much to the disappointment of fans, Disha has denied the reports of being approached for the movie. So, we will have to wait for a little more time to know the details of the lead actress!

Meanwhile, check out a glimpse of the song Do You Love Me below:

On the professional front, Disha currently has two movies lined up in her kitty namely KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She will be collaborating with again for Radhe after Bharat. Her other movie, KTina has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Ashima Chibber. After making a stellar start in 2020, Disha is looking forward to winning the hearts of the audience again with these two movies.

